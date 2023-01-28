Dundee Utd vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Dundee United will welcome Celtic to Tannadice Park in a matchday 23 fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are coming off a routine 3-0 home win over Sterling University in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last weekend. Aziz Behich put them ahead on the stroke of half-time before Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton made sure of the result in the second half.

Celtic, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Morton in the same competition in their previous outing. Kyogo Furuhashi scored a first-half brace and provided an assist to give the Bhoys a 4-0 lead at the break. Aaron Mooy completed his brace with an 84th-minute strike to complete the rout.

They will turn their attention to their league defence, where they hold a nine-point advantage over nearest challengers Rangers. Dundee, meanwhile, sit third from bottom with 20 points to show for their efforts after 21 games.

Dundee Utd vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 72 previous occasions. Celtic have lost just three games against Dundee, winning 54 and drawing 15.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Celtic claim a 4-2 win at home.

Celtic have scored at least twice in their last 13 competitive outings, including the last eight.

Seven of Dundee's last eight home games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Celtic are on a 12-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 11.

Nine of Celtic's last ten away games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Dundee Utd vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are on course to defend their league crown and are in contention for a domestic treble. The capital side have been on a fine run of form after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Cup, riding a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Dundee, meanwhile, have relegation worries to think about, but their quest to register a third league win in five attempts may end unsuccessfully on Sunday.

Celtic are heavy favourites to secure maximum points, and barring an unlikely upset, Angelos Postecoglou's side should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-3 Celtic

Dundee Utd vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

