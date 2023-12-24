Dundee vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Dundee will host Celtic at the Dens Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have had mixed results following promotion to the top-flight but remain well on course to avoid the drop. They beat Ross County 1-0 in their last match with team captain Joe Shaugnessy scoring the game-winner at the death to take his tally for the season to three.

Dundee sit mid-table in seventh place with 21 points from 16 games and will be looking to build on their latest result this week.

Celtic have enjoyed a strong league campaign as they look to successfully defend their Premiership title. They returned to winning ways in the league on Saturday with Kyogo Furuhashi and Liam Scales scoring a quickfire double early after the restart to help seal a dominant victory on home turf.

The visitors sit atop the Premiership standings with 45 points picked so far. They are just two points above rivals Rangers and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Tuesday.

Dundee vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 266 meetings between Dundee and Celtic. The hosts have won 50 of those games while the visitors have won 165 times. There have been 51 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last seven games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 40, a run stretching back to 2001.

Dundee's last home win against the Celts came back in 1988.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 45.

Dundee vs Celtic Prediction

Dundee's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will now be looking to kick on from that when they play this week. They have however won just two of their last six games at Dens Park and could struggle here.

Similarly, Celtic saw their latest result end a run of consecutive defeats in the league and they will aim to build on that on Tuesday. They have lost three of their last four away matches but should have more than enough to come away with maximum points this week.

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Celtic

Dundee vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last 11 matchups)

