Dundee vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Dundee FC and Celtic will trade tackles at Dens Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over St. Mirren in the league last weekend. Max Anderson scored the match-winner in the 11th minute.

Celtic edged out hosts Ferencvaros in a five-goal thriller in the Europa League on Thursday. Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota all got on the scoresheet to help the Bhoys secure victory in Hungary.

They will turn their attention to the domestic scene, where they currently sit in second place, four points behind arch-rivals Rangers. Dundee FC are second-from-bottom in the standings on 10 points.

Dundee vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 36 wins from their last 44 matches against Dundee FC. Seven games ended in draws while the home side have just one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Celtic ran riot in a 6-0 home win on matchday two of the current campaign.

Dundee FC have managed two wins from their last five league games while Celtic are on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Dundee FC form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Dundee vs Celtic Team News

Dundee

Cillian Sheridan (Achilles tendon), Shaun Byrne (knee) and Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Cillian Sheridan, Shaun Byrne, Alex Jakubiak

Suspension: None

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Greg Taylor (shoulder), Tomas Rogic (hamstring), Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, Tomas Rogic, Carl Starfelt

Suspension: None

Dundee vs Celtic predicted XI

Dundee Predicted XI (4-5-1): Adam Legzdins (GK); Jordan Marshall, Ryan Sweeney, Lee Ashcroft, Cameron Kerr; Luke McCowan, Charlie Adam, Max Anderson, Paul McGowan, Paul McMullan; Cillian Sheridan

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Ismaila Soro, Nir Bitton, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Dundee vs Celtic prediction

Celtic are back to their best after a shaky start to the season. The capital side are expected to pick up maximum points in their quest to dethrone Rangers from the summit of the standings.

We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Celtic

