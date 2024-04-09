Dundee vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Dundee FC and Rangers will battle battle for three points in a rescheduled Scottish Premiership round 30 clash on Wednesday (April 10th).

The hosts are coming off a damaging 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell over the weekend. They had a two-goal lead by the 70th minute courtesy of goals from Jordan McGhee and Luke McCowan.

However, a spectacular capitulation saw them concede three goals from the 79th minute onwards. Georgie Grant, Thelonius Bair and Moses Ebiye all scored to help the visitors complete the stunning turnaround.

Rangers, meanwhile, also completed a stunning comeback of their own in a six-goal Old Firm derby thriller. Daizen Maeda and Matt O'Riley scored first half goals to give the Hoops a two-goal lead at the break.

James Tavernier halved the deficit from the spot 10 minutes into the second half while Abdallah Sima drew the Gers level in the 86th minute. Celtic regained the lead straight from kickoff through Adam Idah to seemingly win the game, but Rabbi Matondo had other ideas as he equalized in the third minute of injury time.

The draw left Rangers in second spot having garnered 74 points from 31 games. Dundee are sixth with 39 points to their name.

Dundee vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 36 wins and six draws from the last 46 head-to-head games while Dundee were victorious four times.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Rangers claimed a 3-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Rangers have the best away points per game (PPG) ratio in the league with 34 points garnered from 14 games on their travels.

Five of Dundee's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.

Dundee vs Rangers Prediction

Tony Docherty will still be recovering from the late implosion that saw his side throw away a two-goal lead in the final 11 minutes against Motherwell. A similar loss of concentration will be punished against a superior opposition that they have lost to on the last eight occasions.

Rangers lost the opportunity to claim top spot from their arch-rivals Celtic on Sunday. However, a point was a positive result considering the in-game circumstances that would have seen them go four points behind.

This is Rangers' game in hand over Celtic and a win would take them to the summit. We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a routine victory.

Prediction: Dundee 1-3 Rangers

Dundee vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals