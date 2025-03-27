Dundee vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Dundee host Rangers at Dens Park on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership. The hosts are 11th in the league table with 31 points.

They picked up a 4-2 victory over Dundee United in the Dundee Derby last time out. Three different players gpt on the scoresheet for the Dark Blues, including right-back Jordan McGhee, who netted a brace.

Rangers, meanwhile, have confirmed a top-six finish. Like their weekend opponents, the Gers were victorious in their derby last time out, beating rivals Celtic 3-2 on the road for their first league win at Celtic Park since 2020.

Rangers are second in the points table with 62 points.

Dundee vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 261 meetings between Dundee and Rangers, who lead 158-51.

There have been 52 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Rangers are undefeated in 16 games in the fixture since 2018.

Dundee have managed one clean sheet in the fixture since 2002.

The Dark Blues (63( have the worst defensive record in the Premiership.

Rangers have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the top flight, with 62 goals scored and 28 conceded.

Dundee vs Rangers Prediction

Dundee's latest result ended an eight-game winless streak in the league. They are, however, without a league win at home all year.

Rangers, meanwhile, have alternated wins and losses in the league over the past five matchdays. They have, however, won their last five games on the road and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Dundee 1-3 Rangers

Dundee vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Dundee's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Rangers' last five matches.)

