Dundee vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023 

Dundee host Rangers at the Dens Park on Wednesday (Novemeber 1) in thr Scottish Premiership.

The hosts have not had the smoothest return to the top flight. Dundee beat 10-man Livingston 2-0 in their last game. Captain Joe Shaugnessy scored a quickfire double late on to hand the Dark Blues their first away league win of the season. Dundee are fifth in the standings with 11 points from nine games.

Rangers, meanwhile, have had a largely solid start to life under new boss Philippe Clement. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Hearts at the weekend. Captain James Tavernier levelled the scores from the spot in additional time before Danilo headed home the winner minutes later.

Dundee vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 255th meeting between the two teams, with Dundee trailing 153-51.

Rangers have won their last six games in the fixture and are unbeaten in nine.

Dundee are without a clean sheet in 28 games in the fixture since 2001.

Rangers have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding six times.

Dundee are one of two teams in the Premiership this season yet to lose at home.

Dundee vs Rangers Prediction

Dundee's latest result snapped their five-game winless streak across competitions. They have not lost at home since March.

Rangers, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning three times. They're the overwhelming favourites here and should come out on top.

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Rangers

Dundee vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven league games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last six matchups.)