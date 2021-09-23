Dundee vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Dundee FC will host Rangers at Dens Park on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Scottish Premiership.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 home defeat to St. Johnstone in the League Cup on Wednesday. Shaun Rooney and Alistair Crawford scored second-half goals to help the visitors progress to the last four.

Rangers also progressed to the semifinals of the competition with a home victory over Livingston by the same scoreline. Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



📅 The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 20 and 21. 🏆 The #PremierSportsCup semi-final draw will take place tonight.📅 The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 20 and 21. 🏆 The #PremierSportsCup semi-final draw will take place tonight.



📅 The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 20 and 21. https://t.co/J6LYRKd67g

Steven Gerrard's men are still leading the way at the summit of the standings in their quest to successfully defend their league crown. They have mustered 13 points from six matches. Dundee occupy the opposite spectrum and have just three points to show for their efforts in six games.

Dundee vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 32 wins from their last 57 matches against Dundee. The two sides shared the spoils on 12 occasions while the hosts have 13 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in a Premiership fixture in February 2019. Four different men got on the scoresheet to help Rangers to a 4-0 victory on home turf.

Dundee have struggled since their return to the top-flight and have just one win from their last eight matches in all competitions. Rangers have lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Dundee form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Dundee vs Rangers Team News

Dundee

Danny Mullen is the only injury absentee for the hosts with an ankle issue. There are no suspension concerns for Dundee. Charlie Adam will undergo a late evaluation to determine his availability.

Injury: Danny Mullen

Doubtful: Charlie Adam

Suspension: None

Rangers

Ryan Jack (calf), Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander and Ryan Kent are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ianis Hagi started from the bench against Livingston after recovering from his bout with COVID-19.

Injuries: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent

Suspension: None

Dundee vs Rangers Predicted XI

Dundee Predicted XI (4-5-1): Benjamin Siegrist (GK); Scott McMann, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards, Kerr Smith; Peter Pawlett, Jeando Fuchs, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Ilmari Niskanen; Marc McNulty

Dundee Football Club @DundeeFC dundeefc.co.uk/news/fixture-a… Our cinch Premiership fixture against Aberdeen at the Kilmac Stadium on October 16th has been moved to 6pm at the agreement of the clubs #thedee Our cinch Premiership fixture against Aberdeen at the Kilmac Stadium on October 16th has been moved to 6pm at the agreement of the clubs #thedee dundeefc.co.uk/news/fixture-a…

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Dundee vs Rangers Prediction

The vast difference in quality between both sides is exemplified by their respective positions on the standings.

Also Read

Rangers might be some way off their lofty heights from last season but the visitors still have too much firepower for the basement side. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Ibrox outfit.

Prediction: Dundee 0-3 Rangers

Edited by Shardul Sant