Dundee FC vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Dundee FC and Rangers will battle for three points in the Scottish Premiership matchday 31 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the same ground in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup against the same opponents last weekend. Connor Goldson and James Tavernier put the visitors on their way with first-half goals before Fashion Sakala stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring.

Rangers followed this up with a 2-1 defeat to Red Star Belgrade in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Ben El Fardou scored a late winner from the penalty spot for the Serbians.

Despite the defeat, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side still secured progress with a 4-2 aggregate victory. This guaranteed their participation in the quarterfinals of a European competition for the first time since 2008.

They will turn their attention to league action, where they currently sit in second spot, three points behind Celtic. Dundee FC are rooted to the bottom of the table on 23 points.

Dundee FC vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 14 wins from their 17 matches against Dundee FC. One match ended in a draw, while Sunday's hosts have two wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came last weekend when a comfortable 3-0 away win helped Rangers secure progress to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Dundee FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Dundee FC vs Rangers Team News

Dundee FC

Charlie Adam, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Charlie Adam, Adam Legzdins, Cillian Sheridan

Suspension: None

Rangers

Steven Davis and Ianis Hagi are currently on the treatment table.

Injuries: Ianis Hagi, Steven Davis

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Dundee FC vs Rangers Predicted XI

Dundee FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Harrison Sharp (GK); Jordan Marshall, Ryan Sweeney, Zeno Rossi, Cameron Kerr; Niall McGinn, Jordan McGhee, Max Anderson, Paul McMullan; Luke McGowan, Declan McDaid

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield

Dundee FC vs Rangers Prediction

The two sides' respective positions in the table are indicative of the vast difference in quality between them.

Rangers are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant and barring an unlikely upset, the visitors should stroll to another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Dundee FC 0-3 Rangers

