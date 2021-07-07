Dundee vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Dundee are set to play West Ham United at the Kilmac Stadium on Friday in a friendly game.

Dundee last played an official game in May, when they beat Kilmarnock 2-1 in the second leg of the Scottish Premiership playoffs final. First-half goals from striker Danny Mullen and centre-back Lee Ashcroft ensured victory for Dundee. Experienced forward Kyle Lafferty scored the consolation goal for Kilmarnock.

West Ham United, on the other hand, last played an official game in May, when they beat Southampton 3-0. A first-half brace from Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals and a second-half goal from England international Declan Rice sealed the deal for West Ham United.

Dundee vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

This is the first time Dundee and West Ham United will face each other in a friendly game.

Dundee form guide: yet to play

West Ham United form guide: yet to play

Dundee vs West Ham United Team News

Dundee

Dundee will be without young midfielder Finlay Robertson, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Jack Hamilton. Other than that there are no known issues and manager James McPake is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Finlay Robertson

Doubtful: Jack Hamilton

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United will be without a few players. Midfielder Tomas Soucek and right-back Vladimir Coufal (The Czech Republic), winger Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (Poland), were all involved in the Euros and are not expected to feature. Midfielder Declan Rice is part of the England squad which will face Denmark in the semi-finals of the competition.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Lukasz Fabianski, Andriy Yarmolenko, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice

Dundee vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Dundee Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adam Legzdins, Cammy Kerr, Lee Ashcroft, Ryan Sweeney, Jordan Marshall, Shaun Byrne, Charlie Adam, Paul McGowan, Luke McCowan, Danny Mullen, Declan McDaid

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Darren Randolph, Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Mark Noble, Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Felipe Anderson

Dundee vs West Ham United Prediction

Dundee are captained by former Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder and Scotland international Charlie Adam, who played a key role in Dundee's promotion to the Scottish Premiership. The 35-year old is an important player, alongside the likes of Danny Mullen.

West Ham United, on the other hand, were one of the better teams in the English Premier League last season. The Hammers finished an impressive 6th in the league, and manager David Moyes' will be keen to build on last season's success.

West Ham United should be able to win here.

Prediction: Dundee 0-2 West Ham United

