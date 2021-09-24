Dynamo Dresden vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Dynamo Dresden welcome Werder Bremen to Rudolf Harbig Stadion on Sunday for a clash in 2. Bundesliga, looking to arrest their downward spiral.

With a defeat in each of their last three games, the Saxony outfit are currently in freefall, dropping from top five places to 10th, even a point below their weekend rivals.

The River Islanders, relegated from the top-flight after 40 years, are also coming off the back of a defeat, going down 2-0 to Hamburger which ended their three-game unbeaten run.

Naturally, both sides will be aiming to bounce back, but much to their dismay, Dresden and Bremen have been blighted by injuries.

Dynamo Dresden vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

Dynamo Dresden Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Werder Bremen Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Dynamo Dresden vs Werder Bremen Team News

Dynamo Dresden

The Saxony outfit are walking wounded right now with several players out injured, including Australian midfielder Brandon Borrello, who's nursing a metatarsal fracture.

Patrick Wiegers, Tim Knipping and Greek forward Panagiotis Vlachodimos are out with a cruciate ligament rupture. Patrick Weihrauch is also out with an ankle injury that will require surgery.

On top of all the injuries, manager Alexander Schmidt also has to contend with a suspension as Julius Kade was sent off in the loss to Darmstadt.

Injured: Brandon Borrello, Patrick Wiegers, Tim Knipping, Panagiotis Vlachodimos, Patrick Weihrauch

Suspended: Julius Kade

Unavailable: None

Werder Bremen

The River Islanders, too, are riven with injuries at the moment, with as many as four players nursing an injury.

The list of casualties includes Leonardo Bittencourt, who's currently out with a ligament injury, while Turkish international Omer Toprak has sustained a knock to his calf.

Felix Agu and Oscar Schonfelder are out with muscle injuries.

Moreover, midfielder Christian Gross is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the last game.

Injured: Leonardo Bittencourt, Omer Toprak, Oscar Schönfelder and Felix Agu

Suspended: Christian Gross

Unavailable: None

Dynamo Dresden vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Dynamo Dresden (4-3-3): Kevin Broll; Michael Akoto, Michael Sallbauer, Sebastian Mai, Chris Lowe; Justin Lowe, Yannick Stark, Morris Schroter; Pascal Sohm, Christoph Daferner, Agyemang Diawusie.

Werder Bremen (4-3-3): Jiri Pavlenka; Mitchell Weiser, Lars Lukas Mai, Milos Veljkovic, Anthony Jung; Nicolai Rapp, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Niklas Schmidt; Abdenengo Nankishi, Marvin Ducksch, Romano Schmid.

Dynamo Dresden vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Both sides are ravaged by injuries, so they're naturally running short of options.

But the Dynamos has been shaky at the back, something which Bremen will be looking to make the most of.

Prediction: Dynamo Dresden 1-2 Werder Bremen

