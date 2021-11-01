Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Barcelona lock horns with Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. Barcelona have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Dynamo Kyiv are rooted to the bottom of Group E at the moment and cannot afford to lose another game. The Ukrainian side has been impressive on the domestic front but will need to take it up a notch in the Champions League.

Barcelona have also endured a miserable European campaign so far and are fighting for their lives in the competition. The Catalans picked up their first victory of the season in the reverse fixture and will need to step up in this match.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a flawless record against Dynamo Kyiv and have won all five games that have been played between the two teams. Dynamo Kyiv have never defeated Barcelona in an official fixture and will need to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona. Dynamo Kyiv gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Dynamo Kyiv form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Barcelona form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Team News

Dynamo Kyiv have a point to prove

Dynamo Kyiv

Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, and Artem Besedin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Vladyslav Supriaga is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin, Vladyslav Supriaga, Vitaliiy Mykolenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergio Aguero and Gerard Pique have picked up injuries over the past and will are unavailable for selection. Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

With Pique sidelined, Clement and Eric Garcia are set to feature in Barcelona's defence. Ansu Fati has picked up a knock during the week and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Denys Boyko; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Illia Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi; Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are a club in turmoil and have plenty of work to do to salvage the remainder of their season. The Catalans cannot afford to settle for anything less than a victory in this fixture.

Dynamo Kyiv can pull off the occasional upset but struggled to impose themselves in the reverse fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Barcelona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi