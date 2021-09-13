Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica begin their UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday when they lock horns at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Both sides are currently leading their respective domestic leagues and this game promises to be an exciting contest.

Dynamo Kyiv made it three wins from three games in the Ukrainian Premier League last Saturday when they beat Metalist 2-0 away from home.

Viktor Tsygankov continued his fine form in front of goal as he scored his fifth goal in seven games this season to hand Bilo-Syn a 47th-minute lead before Denys Garmash doubled the advantage five minutes later.

This followed an emphatic 7-0 mauling of RT relegation-threatened Kolos Kovalivka in round six of the domestic league.

Dynamo Kyiv, who are the only unbeaten side in the Premier League, currently sit at the top of the league table with 19 points from seven games.

Similarly, Benfica extended their reign of dominance in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last time out when they cruised to a resounding 5-0 win away to Santa Clara.

It was the fifth league win on the bounce for Jorge Jesus’ men, who currently lead the way in the league table with a four-point cushion on second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Benfica are now unbeaten in each of their last 14 games in all competitions, picking up 12 wins and two draws.

Benfica will now look to keep the ball rolling and open their Champions League campaign on a winning note.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Head-To-Head

This is the third-ever meeting between the two sides. Benfica have been the superior side in their previous two meetings, claiming wins in both encounters.

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Benfica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Team News

Dynamo Kyiv

The hosts will be without the Ukrainian trio of Artem Besedin, Mykyta Burda and Volodymyr Kostevych, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Artem Besedin, Mykyta Burda, Volodymyr Kostevych

Suspended: None

Benfica

The visitors will be without Ferro and Andre Almeida, who are presently out injured. Lucas Verissimo is suspended and will miss the game.

Injured: Ferro, Andre Almeida

Suspended: Lucas Verissimo

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Denys Boyko; Tomasz Kędziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Artem Shabanov, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Sergiy Sydorchuk; Viktor Tsygankov, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Mykola Shaparenko, Carlos De Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odisseas Vlachodimos; Jan Vertonghen, Morato, Alejandro Grimaldo; Gil Dias, Soualiho Meite, Pizzi, Gilberto; Roman Yaremchuk, Everton, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Prediction

Both sides head into the game on the back of superb performances in their domestic leagues and will look to keep the ball rolling. We predict a thrilling contest with the spoils shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Benfica

