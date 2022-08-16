Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23

Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica will go head-to-head at the Wladyslaw Krol Municipal Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff round clash on Wednesday.

The Primeira Liga outfit head into the game unbeaten in their last four games against the home side and will look to continue in the same vein.

Having claimed a 1-0 first-leg win over Sturm Graz on August 3, Dynamo Kyiv picked up a 2-1 victory in the second leg last Tuesday to see off the Austrian side 3-1 on aggregate and ease through the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Ukrainian outfit have enjoyed a solid campaign in their hunt for a place in the group stages of Europe’s biggest club tournament, picking up three wins and one draw from their four outings.

Meanwhile, Benfica maintained their fine start to the new Primeira Liga campaign as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Casa Pia last time out.

They have now won their last 10 games across all competitions, stretching back to May’s 1-0 loss against FC Porto.

Benfica have now turned their attention to the Champions League qualifiers where they claimed a 7-2 aggregate victory over FC Midtjylland to book their place in the playoff round.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides, with Benfica picking up three wins from their previous four encounters. Dynamo Kyiv are yet to taste victory against the Portuguese side, while the spoils have been shared once.

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Benfica Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Team News

Dynamo Kyiv

The Ukrainian side will be without Volodymyr Kostevych and Vladyslav Supryaga, who are both recuperating from injuries. Denys Garmash and Sergiy Sydorchuk will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Volodymyr Kostevych, Vladyslav Supryaga

Suspended: Denys Garmash, Sergiy Sydorchuk

Benfica

João Mário, João Victor and Lucas Veríssimo are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: João Mário, João Victor, Lucas Veríssimo

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgiy Bushchan; Tomasz Kędziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Vladyslav Dubinchak; Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Andriyevskiy, Volodymyr Shepeliev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Viktor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Nicolás Otamendi, Felipe Morato, Alejandro Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Enzo Fernández, Florentino Luís, Diogo Gonçalves; Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva

Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica head into the game in superb form, winning their last 10 games across all competitions. While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we are backing the Portuguese outfit to leave with a slender victory.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Benfica

