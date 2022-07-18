Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Dynamo Kyiv are set to play Fenerbahce at the Stadion Miejski im. Władysława Króla on Wednesday in the first leg of the second qualifying round in the UEFA Champions League.
Dynamo Kyiv come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Mark van Bommel's Royal Antwerp in a friendly fixture. Goals from former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Netherlands international Vincent Janssen and attacker Manuel Benson sealed the deal for Royal Antwerp. Midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov scored the consolation goal for Dynamo Kyiv.
Fenerbahce, on the other hand, beat Shota Arveladze's Hull City 2-0 in a friendly game. Late second-half goals from young midfielder Arda Guler and striker Serdar Dursun secured the win for Jorge Jesus' Fenerbahce.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head
This is the first time Dynamo Kyiv are facing Fenerbahce in a long time. The last time the two teams faced each other was in 2008.
Dynamo Kyiv form guide: yet to play
Fenerbahce form guide: yet to play
Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Team News
Dynamo Kyiv
Dynamo Kyiv will be without left-back Volodymyr Kostevych, attacker Vladyslav Kulach and young striker Ibrahim Kargbo Jr. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mircea Lucescu is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Ibrahim Kargbo Jr., Vladyslav Kulach, Volodymyr Kostevych
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fenerbahce
Meanwhile, Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Nazim Sangare.
Injured: Nazim Sangare
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI
Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heorhiy Bushchan, Oleksandr Karavayev, Vladyslav Dubinchak, Illya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Volodymyr Shepelyev, Denys Harmash, Benjamin Verbic, Viktor Tsyhankov, Vladyslav Supryaha
Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayindir, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kim Min-jae, Serdar Aziz, Attila Szalai, Miguel Crespo, Irfan Kahveci, Diego Rossi, Dimitrios Pelkas, Ferdi Kadioglu, Enner Valencia
Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Prediction
Dynamo Kyiv will rely on forwards like Benjamin Verbic and Viktor Tsyhankov to provide them attacking impetus.
Fenerbahce, on the other hand, finished 2nd in the league, eight points behind league leaders Trabzonspor. Former Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun scored 15 league goals for Fenerbahce last season. It will be interesting to see whether South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae plays or not, with the 25-year old linked with a move to Napoli.
Fenerbahce should have enough to prove victorious over Dynamo Kyiv.
Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Fenerbahce