Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Dynamo Kyiv will square off against Hamrun Spartans at the Arena Lublin in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round clash on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week, and Kyiv registered a 3-0 away win.

Ad

The Blue & Whites played their first competitive match of the season last week, and goals from Vladyslav Vanat, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, and Nazar Voloshyn helped them record a comfortable win. They made it to the qualifying playoffs last season and will look to book a place in the league phase this time around.

Visitors Hamrun Sparts overturned a two-goal deficit in the first qualifying round, though they had failed to score in the away leg. They are making their first appearance in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Ad

Trending

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Kyiv have suffered just one loss in their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.

The Spartans have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five appearances in European qualifiers. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

The Blue & Whites have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four competitive games.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last nine competitive away games. They have kept six clean sheets in that period.

The Spartans have seen conclusive results in their seven games in the Champions League qualifiers, suffering five losses.

Kyiv have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Ad

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction

The Blue & Whites have made it to the playoffs in their last two appearances in the Champions League qualifiers and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just two of their last seven competitive games and will look to improve upon that record.

The Spartans have lost three of their last four competitive games and have conceded at least two goals in these losses. They lost the away leg in the first qualifying round and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

Considering Dynamo's better record in European competitions and the visitors' goalscoring struggles in the qualifiers, we back Kyiv to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Hamrun Spartans

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dynamo Kyiv to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More