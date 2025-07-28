Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Dynamo Kyiv will square off against Hamrun Spartans at the Arena Lublin in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round clash on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week, and Kyiv registered a 3-0 away win.
The Blue & Whites played their first competitive match of the season last week, and goals from Vladyslav Vanat, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, and Nazar Voloshyn helped them record a comfortable win. They made it to the qualifying playoffs last season and will look to book a place in the league phase this time around.
Visitors Hamrun Sparts overturned a two-goal deficit in the first qualifying round, though they had failed to score in the away leg. They are making their first appearance in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time last week.
- Kyiv have suffered just one loss in their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.
- The Spartans have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five appearances in European qualifiers. They have failed to score in four games in that period.
- The Blue & Whites have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four competitive games.
- The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last nine competitive away games. They have kept six clean sheets in that period.
- The Spartans have seen conclusive results in their seven games in the Champions League qualifiers, suffering five losses.
- Kyiv have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction
The Blue & Whites have made it to the playoffs in their last two appearances in the Champions League qualifiers and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have won just two of their last seven competitive games and will look to improve upon that record.
The Spartans have lost three of their last four competitive games and have conceded at least two goals in these losses. They lost the away leg in the first qualifying round and will look to improve upon that record.
Considering Dynamo's better record in European competitions and the visitors' goalscoring struggles in the qualifiers, we back Kyiv to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Hamrun Spartans
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Dynamo Kyiv to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes