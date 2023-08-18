Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

CSKA Moscow visit the Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium to face Dynamo Moscow on Saturday (August 19) in the fourth matchday of the Russian Premier League.

The Militarians will look to extend their winning run in the top flight to four games, having began their campaign on a losing note. After going 2-1 to Ural on the opening weekend of the season, Moscow have found their feet, beating Akhmat Grozny (3-2), Lokomotiv Moscow (4-1) and Sochi (3-1).

With nine points from four games, Vladimir Fedotov's side have climbed up to third in the standings, with only Krasnodar (12) and Ural (10) ahead of them.

During this run, Moscow also played two games in the Russian Cup. A stunning 6-0 defeat of Orenburg in the first round of the competition was followed by a 2-0 home loss to Fakel in the second round.

Meanwhile, Dynamo started with a 3-1 loss to Krasnodar before drawing 3-3 with Krylya Sovetov. However, matchday three saw the Cops pick up their first win of the season, beating reigning champions Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 before beating Baltika 2-0 last weekend.

During this run, Marcel Licka's side overcame Krasnodar 4-3 in the second round of the Russian Cup, avenging their opening-day loss in the league.

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 170th clash between the two sides, with Dynamo leading 61-60.

Dynamo have beaten CSKA thrice in their last five meetings, all at home

CSKA last won at Dynamo in October 2015 (2-0); they've failed to win in their six visits since.

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Dynamo have a good record against CSKA at home, going their last six games unbeaten. That will give them the confidence to take on their city rivals once more, but the Horses are in great form and could end their jinx in the fixture.

Prediction: Dynamo 1-2 CSKA

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: CSKA

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes