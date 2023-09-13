Dynamo Moscow vs Pari NN Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023 

Dynamo Moscow will welcome Pari NN to the VTB Arena for a Russian Premier League matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over FK Rostov in league action before the international break. Denis Makarov and Nicolas Ngamaleu scored first-half goals to inspire the win, while Viacheslav Grusev scored a late own goal.

Pari NN, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in identical circumstances. Nicolas Kalinsky broke the deadlock and also provided an assist in the first half while Kirill Gotsuk scored a second-half own goal in a 2-1 home win over Rubin Kazan.

The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from seven games. Dynamo Moscow are second with 14 points to their name, three points behind table-toppers Krasnodar.

Dynamo Moscow vs Pari NN Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past. Dynamo Moscow have three wins to their name. Pari NN were victorious in three previous games, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2023 when Pari NN claimed a 4-3 victory on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Russian Cup group stage.

Nine of Dynamo Moscow's 10 competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Pari's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Dynamo Moscow's last eight games in all competitions have produced at least three goals.

Pari NN have alternated between a loss and a win in each of their last six games.

Dynamo Moscow vs Pari NN Prediction

Both sides will renew hostilities two months on from facing off in the Cup. It was a tight affair on that occasion and another keenly contested game could be on the cards.

It will be a game between two sides with contrasting styles, with Dynamo Moscow's games tending to be high-scoring affairs, while Pari NN are more compact and resolute in defense.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Dynamo Moscow 2-1 Pari NN

Dynamo Moscow vs Pari NN Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dynamo Moscow to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals