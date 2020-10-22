Dynamo Moscow vs PFC Sochi prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League returns with another intriguing set of fixtures this weekend as Dynamo Moscow host a formidable PFC Sochi outfit at the Lev Yashin Stadium. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to lay down a marker with a victory on Saturday.

Dynamo Moscow have failed to meet expectations so far this season and are currently in eighth place in the Russian Premier League table. The home side suffered a devastating derby defeat against CSKA Moscow last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

PFC Sochi started the season in fine fashion but have failed to maintain their form over the past few weeks. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against league-leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg in their previous game and needs to get its season back on track this weekend.

Dynamo Moscow vs PFC Sochi Head-to-Head

PFC Sochi have an excellent record against Dynamo Moscow and have an unbeaten record against their opposition on Saturday. The two teams have played four matches so far and have shared the spoils in two games, with PFC Sochi winning the other two.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in July this year and ended in a 1-1 stalemate with Aleksandr Kokorin's late goal stealing a point for PFC Sochi on the day.

Dynamo Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-W-L-W-L

PFC Sochi form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-W-D-L-W

Dynamo Moscow vs PFC Sochi Team News

Dynamo Moscow have a strong squad

Dynamo Moscow

Sly Igboun suffered a training injury a few weeks ago and remains a doubt for this game. Roman Evgeniev was sent off against CSKA Moscow last week and is suspended against PFC Sochi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sly Igboun

Suspended: Roman Evgeniev

PFC Sochi will have to be at their best

PFC Sochi

PFC Sochi will have to do without Aleksey Pomerko and Ivelin Popov in this fixture. Christian Noboa picked up an injury against Zenit Saint Petersburg last week and might not be risked this weekend.

Injured: Aleksey Pomerko, Ivelin Popov

Doubtful: Christian Noboa

Suspended: None

Dynamo Moscow vs PFC Sochi Predicted XI

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Dmitri Skopintsev, Ivan Ordets, Roman Neustadter, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin; Daniil Lesovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Clinton N'Jie; Nikolay Komlichenko

ECUATORIANOS EN EL EXTERIOR II PFC Sochi de Christian Noboa cayó ante Zenit https://t.co/bv5eqyF74r pic.twitter.com/q8OHYCEvMk — Ecuagol (@ECUAGOL) October 19, 2020

PFC Sochi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Soslan Dzhanaev; Sergey Terekhov, Emanuel Mammana, Miha Mevlja; Elmir Nabiullin, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Artur Yusupov, Kirill Zaika; Joaozinho, Anton Zabolotny, Nikita Burmistrov

Dynamo Moscow vs PFC Sochi Prediction

PFC Sochi have one of the most lethal attacking combinations in Russia and hold the upper hand in this game. The likes of Joaozinho and Zabolotny can be lethal on their day and will want to power their side across the finish line this weekend.

Dynamo Moscow have been plagued by a series of defensive issues this season and need to make a few changes to their structure to remain competitive in the Russian Premier League. PFC Sochi are formidable on their day and should be able to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Prediction: Dynamo Moscow 1-3 PFC Sochi

