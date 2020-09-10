Dynamo Moscow vs. Rubin Kazan prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Dynamo Moscow take on Rubin Kazan in a battle of the big hitters in Matchday 7 of the Russian Premier Liga, although their positions in the table (4th and 10th, respectively) are perhaps a reflection of the nascent stages of the season.

Dynamo will be looking to recover from a disappointing 1-1 draw away to unheralded FC Ufa prior to the international break, with the Moscow side looking second best for much of the game.

In the same vein, Kazan only managed a 2-2 draw against lowly Tambov at home, although they were in a good run of form prior to the international break.

Dynamo's over-reliance on Clinton N'jie's magic looked all set to pay dividends as the Cameroonian pulled off a stunning solo strike to give his team a 1-0 lead over FC Ufa in the first half.

However, Timur Zhamaletdinov's impressive backwards header on the hour mark gave the home side a much-deserved equaliser, with Dynamo lucky to hold out for the draw.

Kazan displayed their fighting qualities in an even contest against Tambov, with both sides on level terms going into the final minutes after goals from Alexander Karapetyan and Djordje Despotovic.

Karasyov's brilliant strike from distance in the 84th minute set the cat amongst the pigeons as Tambov took a 2-1 lead, only for Despotivic's bullet header in injury time to break their hearts.

Dynamo Moscow vs. Rubin Kazan Head-to-Head

If history is anything to go by, we can expect an even contest as there have been 6 draws in the last 10 games between the two sides, with Rubin Kazan coming trumps thrice. However, the last meeting between the two sides ended with Dynamo grabbing a 1-0 win away to Kazan last season and all signs point to a repeat of the same.

Dynamo Moscow form guide: WDWLWD

Rubin Kazan form guide: LDLWWD

Dynamo Moscow vs. Rubin Kazan Team News

Dynamo boss Kirill Novikov welcomes new signing Daniil Lesovoy into the fold, but will be unable to use his €1.8m purchase as the winger is ruled out after picking up a red card for former club Arsenal Tula prior to the break. Konstantin Rausch also missed the game with a long-term back problem.

With a crucial UEFA Europa League qualification fixture against Locomotive Tbilisi on the horizon, Novikov might be tempted to rotate his lineup, but with Kazan looking feisty once again, the Dynamo boss might stick with what works.

Injuries: Konstantin Rausch

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Daniil Lesovoy

It's only been six games into the season, but Kazan captain Filip Uremovic has already racked up four yellow cards and thus will be unavailable due to suspension. Leonid Slutsky has let youngster Kamil Zakirov leave on loan to FC Minsk, but has no other significant departures to deal with after the international break.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Filip Uremovic

Dynamo Moscow vs. Rubin Kazan Predicted Lineups

Dynamo Moscow predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anton Shunin (GK); Toni Sunjic, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev; Sergey Parshivlyuk, Daniil Fomin, Nikola Moro, Dmitri Skopintsev; Sebastian Szymanski, Nikolai Komlichenko; Clinton N'jie

Rubin Kazan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuri Dyupin (GK); Alexsandr Zuev, Carl Starfelt, Silvije Begic, Mikhail Merkulov; Oliver Abildgaard, Darko Jevtic; Denis Makarov, Hwang In-Beom

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Djordje Despotovic

Dynamo Moscow vs. Rubin Kazan Prediction

Dynamo Moscow have made a strong start to the season, with their defence performing relatively well and Clinton N'jie in good nick. However, with Despotovic in fine form, Kazan have the firepower to breach the Moscow backline. We are all set for what looks to be another stalemate between the two clubs.

Prediction: Dynamo Moscow 1-1 Rubin Kazan