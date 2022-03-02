Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Spartak Moscow will play their second Moscow derby in two weeks as they visit Dynamo on Sunday.

Spartak Moscow suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of CSKA, who were thoroughly dominant throughout the entire game. Worse still, Spartak now find themselves close to being out of the top 10, with Nizhny closing the gap on them to a single point.

The home team nonetheless remain firm contenders for the title, with Zenit being the perennial contenders. It has been a season of great resurgence for Dynamo, who have struggled in the division in recent campaigns.

Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

Spartak enjoy a strangehold on this fixture, having won almost fifty percent of their encounters across seasons. Dynamo have won only nine out of the 43 games they have played against each other.

In their last five outings, Spartak have won two, with two ending in stalemates. Dynamo's last win came at this time of the season last year when they edged the Reds 2-0 in their home fixture.

The recent record favors the home team, who have not lost a single game in their last five league outings.

Dynamo Moscow form guide (in RPL): W-D-W-W-W

Spartak Moscow form guide (in RPL): L-L-W-D-L

Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Dynamo Moscow

Clinton Njie is expected to miss the fixture due to an injury he suffered during training.

Injured: Clinton Njie

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow

Long-term absentee Georgi Milkadze is expected to be back in action for this outing. Roman Zobnin's fitness remains a concern for the home team.

Doubtful: Roman Zobnin

Suspension: None

Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Leschuk; Guillermo Varela, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin; Daniil Lesovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Vyacheslav Grulev, Vladislav Golkin

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Nikolay Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Jorrit Hendrix, Ayrton; Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Quincy Promes

Dynamo Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Spartak are in a turbulent situation with European qualification looking out of sight. They will hope for some kind of spark as the season heads towards its final third.

Their rivals are blossoming and will fancy their chances in this game against an under-confident Spartak. Given that their last win came at this time last season and at this stadium, Dynamo will hope to win this tie.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-2 Dynamo Moscow

