Rumour: €120 million rated superstar wants to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid appear to have stolen the heart of the hottest property in world football at the moment; a welcome relief from the Ronaldo drama

What’s the story?

When Real Madrid, Pais Saint-Germain, and a bevy of Premier League giants are behind someone, you know that someone is a bit special. Kylian Mbappe is special, and then some, and Marca reports that the footballing world’s hottest property has finally decided where he wants to play in the future.

It is understood by the Spanish daily that Mbappe held a meeting with Monaco’s owner and President, Dimitri Rybolovlev, in Palma de Mallorca where the young French sensation communicated his decision to the Russian billionaire: “[I want to go] to Real Madrid or none”

In case you didn’t know

Kylian Mbappe has lit up the footballing world this past season; his scintillating displays in the Champions League opening the eyes of many-a-bigger side to the immense potential of the 18-year-old from Bondy. France. In fact, Real Madrid had been interested in the youngster for a while – even giving a then 13-year old Mbappe a two-day tour of their facilities five years back, something facilitated by the then advisor to President Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane.

The photo of him with his idol at the time, Cristiano Ronaldo, is a sight to behold:

Now it appears Mbappe has decided that he wants the royal white of Madrid for the foreseeable future.

The heart of the matter

Although Mbappe has reportedly decided upon his destination, the question of “when” has not been addressed. While the initial plan of the Madrid hierarchy had been to sign him next year allowing him to stay at Stade Louis II and mature further into a more ‘complete’ footballer. The Cristiano Ronaldo situation though complicates matters.

If the Portuguese superstar leaves this summer (which just so happens to be election time for the President of Real Madrid CF) then Perez will under obligation to make a blockbuster signing and Kylian Mbappe’s youthful verve would be just what the doctor ordered.

Video

You may have already seen Mbappe in action, but he’s always worth another watch:

The next Henry? This is the first Mbappe!

Author’s Take

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to join his favourite boyhood club doesn’t come as much of a surprise and it’s a smart move from the player to let the Monaco boss know what’s what. In an era where player power knows no limits, Mbappe’s decision could also force Real Madrid to act on their desires and actually make a move to sign him but could also cost Monaco their position of strength when it comes to the negotiating table – after all Monaco can’t say there are other suitors now!