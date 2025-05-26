"Each one has their own story" - When Karim Benzema snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while naming his GOAT footballer

Karim Benzema snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and picked Ronaldo Nazario as his GOAT (greatest of all time) earlier this year. Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, winning numerous team and individual accolades.

In February, earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo billed himself as the greatest player in history. He said during an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta:

"I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history, and I'm saying truth from my heart."

However, as per French attacker Karim Benzema, Ronaldo Nazario is the GOAT. When asked to name the greatest player in football history, the former Real Madrid forward told TNT Sports (via Sports Illustrated):

"I think everyone can say that they want. If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. It depends, for me, for example, the best is Ronaldo from Brazil. I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he (Cristiano) has his own and it's a very good one."

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Lyon, at the same time when Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Xabi Alonso joined the LaLiga giants. Ronaldo and Benzema played 342 games together, and the Frenchman provided 47 assists to the former Manchester United forward.

When Xabi Alonso picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017. He praised both the modern greats before picking Ronaldo over Messi.

In 2014, he hailed the Portuguese as the best teammate he had played with. He told the Daily Mail in an interview (via BOLAVIP):

"Cristiano is the best footballer I have ever played with. If Neuer or another German player had won the Ballon d'Or, it would have been fair, they won the World Cup. But I also say that if Cristiano Ronaldo takes it, it's fair too. He had an incredible season and won the Champions League."

He doubled down on his support for the Al-Nassr captain in 2017. While speaking to Bodegas Beronia in 2017, he said:

"The best of all time? The usual suspects: Cristiano and Messi. But because he was my teammate, (I pick) Cristiano."

Ronaldo and Alonso played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2009 and 2014. They won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey.

