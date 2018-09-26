Early predictions for UEFA Champions League 2018-19

With the conclusion of Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, let us take a closer look at the teams that could go all the way on the basis of their performances in the opening round of Europe premier competition

Dark Horses

Bayern Munich: Bayern got their Champions League campaign underway with a convincing 2-0 win over Benfica in Portugal. While most of the footballing world have been counting on the Spanish and English clubs to go all the way, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have flown under the radar as the tournament's dark horses.

Defence wins you championships and with a solid back line of Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and David Alaba, Bayern certainly have the defence to win it all. Bayern may make it through the group without dropping a point and could go unnoticed until the quarter-final.

But lack of competition in the Bundesliga may prove to be a problem for the Die Roten as they have been having it easy in the league for several years now.

Atletico Madrid : After a comprehensive 4-2 win over city rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final, an impressive summer window and keeping hold of their star player Antoine Griezmann, it looked like Simeone's men were ready to make a mark in the Champions League, but then only one win in their first four LaLiga games suggested otherwise.

A comeback win against Monaco may do their confidence a world of good. As long as Diego Simeone is coaching, the capital club is always a dark horse and a first Champions League title in front of their home crowd is a real possibility.

Liverpool: After spending very heavily this summer, it looks like Liverpool's wait for a major trophy may finally be over. Bench strength is looking good, the frontline of Mane, Firmino and Salah is looking devastating and the midfield is looking solid.

Liverpool were all over PSG since the first minute and raced off to a 2-0 lead, PSG managed to come back by the 83rd minute and it looked like the match was heading to a draw but Liverpool pushed for a winner. And who scored the winner? Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to score in stoppage time. After a 100% start in the league and a win against Spurs, this win was another big statement to the rest of Europe that Liverpool are looking to go one step further than last season.

