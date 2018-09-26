Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Early predictions for UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Rishan Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
219   //    26 Sep 2018, 10:38 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

With the conclusion of Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, let us take a closer look at the teams that could go all the way on the basis of their performances in the opening round of Europe premier competition

Dark Horses

Bayern Munich: Bayern got their Champions League campaign underway with a convincing 2-0 win over Benfica in Portugal. While most of the footballing world have been counting on the Spanish and English clubs to go all the way, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have flown under the radar as the tournament's dark horses.

Defence wins you championships and with a solid back line of Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and David Alaba, Bayern certainly have the defence to win it all. Bayern may make it through the group without dropping a point and could go unnoticed until the quarter-final.

But lack of competition in the Bundesliga may prove to be a problem for the Die Roten as they have been having it easy in the league for several years now.

Atletico Madrid : After a comprehensive 4-2 win over city rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final, an impressive summer window and keeping hold of their star player Antoine Griezmann, it looked like Simeone's men were ready to make a mark in the Champions League, but then only one win in their first four LaLiga games suggested otherwise.

A comeback win against Monaco may do their confidence a world of good. As long as Diego Simeone is coaching, the capital club is always a dark horse and a first Champions League title in front of their home crowd is a real possibility.

Liverpool: After spending very heavily this summer, it looks like Liverpool's wait for a major trophy may finally be over. Bench strength is looking good, the frontline of Mane, Firmino and Salah is looking devastating and the midfield is looking solid.

Liverpool were all over PSG since the first minute and raced off to a 2-0 lead, PSG managed to come back by the 83rd minute and it looked like the match was heading to a draw but Liverpool pushed for a winner. And who scored the winner? Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to score in stoppage time. After a 100% start in the league and a win against Spurs, this win was another big statement to the rest of Europe that Liverpool are looking to go one step further than last season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Rishan Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports freak. Huge follower of Football, Tennis and Cricket. I eat, sleep and drink FC Barcelona and Rafael Nadal :)
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 best forward picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Five teams that could win the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Group stage predictions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Best Players from Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us