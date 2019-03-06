×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

East Bengal hand coach Menendez two-year contract extension

IANS
NEWS
News
45   //    06 Mar 2019, 19:06 IST
IANS Image
Alejandro Menendez.

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) Title contenders East Bengal on Wednesday announced a two-year contract extension for their coach Alejandro Menendez.

The red and gold brigade are currently placed second in the I-League table, one point adrift of leaders Chennai City FC going into the final round.

An away win over Gokulam Kerala FC on March 9 and a defeat for Chennai at home against Minerva Punjab FC on the same day could see the Kolkata giants bag their maiden title since the rechristening of the league in 2007.

"I believe in the new management for the support and trust they have built in me and I am delighted to continue this relationship for next two years and build East Bengal as a world class club," Menendez said.

"The dominating performance by the team this season guided by our Head Coach Alejandro is taking the team in the right direction. This investment has worked very well for the brand Equity of Quess, while taking the footballing accolades of East Bengal Club to greater heights. We continue to support him to take the team to the next level," club chairman Ajit Isaac said.

Besides still being in the title race, East Bengal have bagged the bragging rights in the Kolkata derby twice in the I-League by beating Mohun Bagan, a feat which is being repeated only after 14 seasons.

The last time they won two back-to-back derbies, they went on to win the National Football League.

Menendez also played a big role in recruiting foreigners like Jaime Santos Colado, Antonio Rodriguez Dovale, Spanish defender Borja Gomez and Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda who have all done reasonably well.

Under the Spaniard, several Indian players have also shown signs of improvement, the most being Kerala striker Jobby Justin who is their highest scorer.

Advertisement

Menendez, though, will miss the services of Justin in their crucial next game as he has been handed a six-match ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee for spitting on Aizawl FC defender Kareem Omolaja.

East Bengal are presently on 39 points after 19 outings, having won 12 games, drawn three and lost four.

IANS
NEWS
I-League: East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez extends contract by 2 years
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: "The championship will be very difficult now" says East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez after Aizawl match
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: "I am satisfied with everything," says East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez after thumping win over Shillong Lajong FC
RELATED STORY
Interview with Jobby Justin: The Kerala Striker Who Has Made East Bengal His Home
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Kolkata Derby a battle between coaches Menendez and Chakraborty
RELATED STORY
Jobby Justin to ISL? Kerala striker attracting big offers after impressive I-League season with East Bengal
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: "Jobby Justin is progressing with every match, will be in the national side soon," says Alejandro Menendez
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan - Coach Strategies Explained ahead of Kolkata Derby
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: East Bengal 1-1 Aizawl FC – title race over for Red and Golds with disappointing draw against Aizawl
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why East Bengal can script second Kolkata Derby win over Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us