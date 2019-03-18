×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

East Bengal has three entities: CEO Sen (Lead)

IANS
NEWS
News
30   //    18 Mar 2019, 19:28 IST
IANS Image
East Bengal.
By Jagannath Chatterjee

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The rift in East Bengal is getting wider by the day. Things took an ugly turn on Monday when Quess East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen said that one needs to understand that there are three factions in the club - investing company Quess, Quess East Bengal, the faction looking into club activities, and its executive committee.

Contacted by IANS following Quess chairman Ajit Issac's statement that some people were trying to politicise the current situation within the club, Sen said that it was not his domain and the Chairman's office should be contacted in the matter. He went on to add that he wasn't even sent an invite for Monday's working committee meeting.

"You need to understand that there are three entities (in the club) and the letter from the executive committee of the club has been sent to the chairman of Quess. We as Quess East Bengal do not have any invitation and it's the club's meeting hence we are not going to attend it," Sen said.

Quess Chairman Issac told a news channel that the club remains committed to succeed and will take every necessary step for its progress.

In the same statement, however, Isaac blamed some members of the club for getting involved in "avoidable politics".

"Some members of the EB club on the basis of a strange letter from the Football Federation have been involved in avoidable politics and we will not be drawn to that.

"Please work with us to help QEBFC and football in India to move forward. I want to thank all of you for your tremendous support and please note that we believe that QEBFC is a fantastic club with one of the best supporter base in the world. Together, let's make the changes to make QEBFC a world class club," he said.

"We are here to play football at every competitive stage and will play the game with every effort possible when we know that the federation will provide a level playing field and a commercial structure that is sustainable," he added.

This clearly suggests that Quess is with the other seven agitating clubs who have refused to participate in the Super Cup until they are heard.

Advertisement

Executive Committee member Debabrata Sarkar reiterated that the club is interested in participating in the tournament.

"We want to play, but we have to speak to the investors. We have written to them. We are yet to hear from them," he told IANS.

While the East Bengal club's working committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, the members are yet to hear from Quess Chairman on his availability for the meeting.

(Jagannath Chatterjee can be contacted at jagannath.c@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
East Bengal being run by 3 factions reveals CEO Sen
RELATED STORY
Rift in East Bengal widens over Super Cup pullout
RELATED STORY
Interview with Jobby Justin: The Kerala Striker Who Has Made East Bengal His Home
RELATED STORY
Last season in top flight? Three reasons why I-league 2018-19 was special
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why East Bengal won against Churchill Brothers
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows vs East Bengal – 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
East Bengal transfer rumour: Bruno Fornaroli, ex-Melbourne City striker, to join as Enrique Esqueda replacement?
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why East Bengal lost to Chennai City
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir 1-2 East Bengal – Esqueda, Santos keep East Bengal in title race, at least for a day
RELATED STORY
I League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan lost to East Bengal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us