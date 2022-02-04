Ecuador's FIFA World Cup hopes still alive despite Peru draw

Until 2000, Ecuador had never qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Since debuting in the tournament in Japan/Korea, though, they have featured at only two more editions.

They are a country that is not really known for football. However, like any other South American nation, Ecuador have produced some great players in the last two decades.

Their current crop could soon secure another FIFA World Cup berth. On Wednesday, La Tri took a huge step towards qualifying for Qatar 2022 following a 1-1 draw against Peru.

Gustavo Alfaro’s team has been quietly getting the job done in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. They are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions.

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL Así quedó la tabla de las Así quedó la tabla de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas tras la Fecha 16. ¡𝙐𝙣𝙖 𝙟𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙖 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖! 🍿 📊 Así quedó la tabla de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas tras la Fecha 16. ¡𝙐𝙣𝙖 𝙟𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙙𝙖 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖! 🍿🔥 https://t.co/HPQmzeNXth

La Tri squander lead against Peru

Ecuador currently sit third in the World Cup qualifying table, only behind heavyweights Brazil and Argentina. That La Tri are outperforming the likes of Uruguay, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay says a lot about how far the team has come.

A win over Peru on Wednesday would have secured their ticket to the World Cup. However, as things stand, the celebrations will have to be put on ice for now after the draw.

In truth, though, the game was there for the taking, especially after Michael Estrada gave Ecuador the lead after just two minutes. However, La Tri ended up dropping points after Edison Flores equalised for the hosts in the second half.

Ecuador, though, have themselves to blame after ceding possession, and allowing their opponents to come back into the game.

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL



Anotó su 15° gol con la Bicolor. Fue su séptimo festejo en Eliminatorias y solo Farfán (8), Guerrero (8) y Cueva (9) tienen más goles con la selección desde 2007



#EliminatoriasSudamericanas 𝙀𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨, el hombre de los goles clave de PerúAnotó su 15° gol con la Bicolor. Fue su séptimo festejo en Eliminatorias y solo Farfán (8), Guerrero (8) y Cueva (9) tienen más goles con la selección desde 2007 𝙀𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨, el hombre de los goles clave de Perú 🇵🇪👏📌 Anotó su 15° gol con la Bicolor. Fue su séptimo festejo en Eliminatorias y solo Farfán (8), Guerrero (8) y Cueva (9) tienen más goles con la selección desde 2007#EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/QKhsxi6XBY

Ecuador on the brink of FIFA World Cup qualification

Despite failing to beat Peru, Alfaro’s side are on the brink of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. They need just a win from their two remaining games to do so.

For a country that hasn’t featured at the Mundial since 2014, qualification will be a huge achievement for La Tri.

“It is still missing, although a tragedy would have to happen to be left out of the World Cup,” Alfaro told El Comercio after the draw against Peru. “We are, but we are not yet; we still have to continue fighting on the date of March. We are going to make an effort to finish where we are,” continued Alfaro.

Ecuadorian football has come a long way, and La Tri can no longer be underrated in the continent. Last week, they held Brazil to a 1-1 draw to announce their potential. They could be one of the teams to watch out for if they make it to the FIFA World Cup.

Edited by Bhargav