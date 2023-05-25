Ecuador U20 vs Fiji U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26, 2023 

Ecuador U20 and Fiji U20 battle for three points in a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B fixture on Friday (May 26).

Ecuador are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia. They went behind through Mate Szolgai's 29th-minute strike, but Justin Cuero drew the South Americans level in first-half injury time. Jose Sosa netted a 59th-minute winner.

Fiji, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to the USA. All three goals came in the second half, Diego Luna, Cade Cowell and Caleb Wiley found the back of the net to guide the Stars and Stripes to all three points.

The defeat left the Oceanians at the bottom of Group B, and they're yet to register their first points of the tournament. Ecuador, meanwhile, are third with three points from two games.

Ecuador U20 vs Fiji U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ecuador have kept just one clean sheet in 12 games.

Fiji are making only their second appearance at the U20 World Cup. They failed to progress from the group stage in their previous appearance in 2015.

Ecuador's best finish at the U-20 World Cup came in 2019 when they finished third.

Fiji are winless in eight games this year, losing seven, including the last three.

Fiji have conceded at least twice in their last eight games, conceding at least thrice in six of them.

Ecuador U20 vs Fiji U20 Prediction

Fiji are among the lowest-ranked sides in the tournament, so it does not come as much of a shock that they have lost their two games by heavy margins. Bobby Mimms' side will look to get their first win and goal in the tournament regardless of whether they extend their stay beyond the group stage.

Ecuador, meanwhile, will secure qualification to the knockouts with maximum points here. The South Americans should secure a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ecuador 3-0 Fiji

Ecuador U20 vs Fiji U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ecuador to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ecuador to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes