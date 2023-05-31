Ecuador U20 vs South Korea U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2023

Ecuador U20 will take on South Korea U20 at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Thursday.

Ecuador U20 vs South Korea U20 Preview

Both teams finished second in their respective groups to qualify for the knockout stage. Ecuador made mincemeat out of Fiji 9-0 in their last group game to settle with six points behind Group B leaders USA. South Korea wrapped up with a goalless draw against Group F’s surprise package Gambia to post five points.

La Tricolor will put their defensive capabilities in line once more as they take on a well-organized team known for their slick passing skills. Ecuador’s lavish victory over Fiji can’t be used to judge their forwards due to the weakness of the opposition. However, their superb performance against the USA, despite losing 1-0, is fear-inspiring.

South Korea made their intentions very clear from their first game when they outplayed and defeated 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup champions, France, 2-1. But France’s subsequent results (one loss, one win) eventually proved they were below par and therefore can’t be used to gauge South Korea’s actual strength.

The Taegeuk Warriors are expected to maintain their high-energy attacking and defensive pattern, which they can sustain with their immense stamina. But they could struggle against Ecuador’s individual qualities and dangerous counterattacks. Also, South Korea’s weakness in the air could be exploited by Ecuador’s deft headers.

Ecuador U20 vs South Korea U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ecuador scored the highest number of goals in the group stage – 11 in total.

Ecuador were defeated 1-0 by South Korea in their only clash so far in 2019.

Ecuador are appearing for the fifth time and have won bronze once, in 2019.

South Korea are making their 16th appearance and have been runners-up once in 2019.

Ecuador have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while South Korea have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Ecuador U20 vs South Korea U20 Prediction

Independiente del Valle forward, Cuero, has given many defenders a good run for their money, scoring three goals in the process. Another Ecuador attacking threat is Cristhoper Zambrano, who boasts two goals.

South Korea coach Kim Eunjung says he is expecting more from winger Kim Yong-hak of Portuguese side Portimonense, who has scored one goal so far.

Ecuador’s vast individual qualities could give them an edge over South Korea.

Prediction: Ecuador U20 3-1 South Korea U20

