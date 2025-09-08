Ecuador vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Ecuador lock horns with Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an important encounter at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ecuador vs Argentina Preview

Argentina are currently at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Albicelestes eased past Venezuela by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Ecuador, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the qualification table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Paraguay last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ecuador vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have an excellent historical record against Ecuador and have won 25 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ecuador's five victories.

Argentina have remained unbeaten in each of their last six matches in all competitions and have managed to win five of these games, with their previous defeat on the international stage coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Paraguay in November last year.

Ecuador have played out goalless draws in each of their last four matches in all competitions - the longest such run by the team in their history.

Argentina have won each of their last three matches against Ecuador in all competitions but have managed to find the back of the net on only three occasions in these games.

Ecuador vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have thrived under Lionel Scaloni over the past year. Lionel Messi scored a brace against Venezuela last week and will look to be at his talismanic best yet again on Tuesday.

Ecuador can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent this week. Argentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-3 Argentina

Ecuador vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

