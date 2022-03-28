Ecuador vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another round of matches this week as Argentina take on Ecuador on Tuesday. Argentina have been in impressive form over the past year and are the favourites to win this game.

Ecuador are in third place in the qualification table and have exceeded expectations in recent months. The Ecuadorians suffered a 3-1 defeat against Paraguay last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, are in second place in the standings and have been exceptional under Lionel Scaloni. The Albicelestes eased past Venezuela by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer On this day in 2009, Lionel Messi wore the number 10 shirt for the Argentina national team for the first time. It was a 4-0 win vs. Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers. On this day in 2009, Lionel Messi wore the number 10 shirt for the Argentina national team for the first time. It was a 4-0 win vs. Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers. https://t.co/AuXQyJotqb

Ecuador vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Argentina have an impressive record against Ecuador and have won 22 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Ecuador have managed five victories against Argentina and will look to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two South American sides took place in the Copa del Rey last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Argentina. Ecuador were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Ecuador form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Ecuador vs Argentina Team News

Ecuador need to win this game

Ecuador

Alexander Dominguez is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Ecuador are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Argentina.

Injured: Alexander Dominguez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Argentina have a depleted squad

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero are suspended and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lautaro Martinez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Gomez

Suspended: Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero

Unavailable: Lautaro Martinez

Ecuador vs Argentina Predicted XI

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hernan Galindez; Ayrton Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Carlos Gruezo, Edison Mendez; Erick Castillo, Angel Mena, Joao Rojas; Enner Valencia

Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni: "The feeling of playing a World Cup is unique. I don't think it can be compared to anything else. To anyone who has the opportunity to play in one, I would say enjoy it." Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni: "The feeling of playing a World Cup is unique. I don't think it can be compared to anything else. To anyone who has the opportunity to play in one, I would say enjoy it." https://t.co/HSioEaKnic

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Angel Correa, Angel Di Maria

Ecuador vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina will have to do without a fair share of important players this weekend and will want to make a statement of intent. The likes of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have endured underwhelming club campaigns and will want to extend Argentina's stunning unbeaten streak this week.

Ecuador can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of holding their ground against South America's giants. Argentina are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-3 Argentina

