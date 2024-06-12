Ecuador vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th June 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this week as Ecuador lock horns with Bolivia in an intriguing encounter at the Subaru Park in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ecuador vs Bolivia Preview

Bolivia are currently in ninth place in the World Cup qualification standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Bolivian side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Ecuador, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the qualification table at the moment and have been impressive in recent months. The Ecuadorians slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Ecuador vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ecuador have a good historical record against Bolivia and have won 20 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bolivia's seven victories.

Enner Valencia is the most prolific striker in Ecuador's team at the moment and has scored an impressive 40 goals in 87 appearances in his international career.

Ecuador were on an unbeaten run of six matches on the trot in all competitions before they lost their matches against Argentina and Italy over the past week.

Ecuador are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Bolivia in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-2 margin in 2015.

Bolivia have won only one of their last four matches on the international stage, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Andorra in March this year.

Ecuador vs Bolivia Prediction

Ecuador have an impressive squad at their disposal but have buckled against strong opponents this month. Enner Valencia is a modern-day legend for his country and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Bolivia can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Ecuador are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ecuador 3-1 Bolivia

Ecuador vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bolivia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Enner Valencia to score - Yes

