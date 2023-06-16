Ecuador vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023

Ecuador square off against South American rivals Bolivia at the Red Bull Arena in a friendly on Saturday (June 17).

Both teams are scheduled to play two friendlies this month. Ecuador play Costa Rica in the USA next week, while Bolivia return home to play Chile at the Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera next week.

Both teams are back in action after nearly three months, last playing a couple of friendlies in March. Ecuador beat Australia 2-1 in their previous outing, while Bolivia won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their last game.

Ecuador vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two South American rivals have squared off 35 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1938. Ecuador lead 18-7.

They meet for the first time since October 2021, when they clashed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which Ecuador won 3-0.

Ecuador are unbeaten in six meetings against their southern rivals, winning five. They have lost only once against Bolivia since 1997.

The hosts have lost once in ten friendlies against Bolivia, winning six times.

Ecuador have scored at least twice in their last nine meetings against Bolivia, who have failed to score in five games.

Bolivia have won once in their last eight games across competitions, failing to score five times.

Ecuador have three wins in their last ten games across competitions.

Ecuador vs Bolivia Prediction

Ecuador have lost twice in their last four games and won once. They have scored in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Bolivia have struggled recently, with just one win in eight games. They have just one win this century against Ecuador. The hosts have 16 wins in their last 19 meetings against Bolivia, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-1 Bolivia

Ecuador vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Enner Valencia to score or assist any time - Yes

