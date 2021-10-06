Ecuador vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ecuador invite Bolivia to the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha for a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture on Thursday.

The hosts failed to record a win in two qualifying fixtures last month and slipped to fourth place in the league standings. Bolivia have just one win to their name in the qualifiers and are seven points behind the hosts.

Brazil and Argentina are almost guaranteed a spot in the World Cup but if Ecuador can return to winning ways they have a chance of making it into the finals next year.

Ecuador vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. Four encounters have been friendly games, eight have come in the Copa America while the remaining matches have been World Cup qualifiers.

Ecuador have 15 wins in this fixture while Bolivia have been victorious just four times against the hosts. La Tri hold the upper hand in World Cup qualifying fixtures as well, with 10 wins.

They last squared off in a friendly encounter at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in March. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Ecuador.

Ecuador form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Bolivia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Ecuador vs Bolivia Team News

Ecuador

The hosts have been lucky not to have any injury or suspension concerns for this game. The players have started training in Guayaquil and we expect a full-strength squad against Bolivia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bolivia

There are no injury or suspension concerns in the 26-man squad announced by César Farías for the three games this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Ortíz; Félix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Luis Fernando León, Piero Hincapié; Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Alan Franco; Enner Valencia, Angel Mena, Michael Estrada

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Lampe; Marc Enoumba, Luis Haquin, Adrian Jusino, Roberto Fernandez; Boris Céspedes, Leonel Justiniano Arauz; Víctor Ábrego, Henry Vaca, Jaume Cuéllar; Marcelo Moreno

Ecuador vs Bolivia Prediction

The visiting side have the worst defensive record in the South American qualifiers and are expected to struggle against an attack-minded Ecuador team. Only Brazil have scored more goals in the qualifying campaign than the hosts, so their goalscoring spree is expected to continue here.

Ecuador earned two clean sheets in their last three outings, so the odds of a shutout here also look good.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-0 Bolivia

