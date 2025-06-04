Ecuador vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Ecuador lock horns with an impressive Brazil side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Monumental on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ecuador vs Brazil Preview

Ecuador are currently in second place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings and have been exceptional in their campaign this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Chile last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Brazil, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the qualification tabel at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Selecao slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Ecuador vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have a good historical record against Ecuador and have won 28 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ecuador's paltry two victories.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Ecuador on the international stage and have won nine of these games, with their previous defeat against them coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in a World Cup qualifier in 2004.

Ecuador have remained unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions on the international stage, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Brazil in September last year.

Brazil have been winless in their last four matches in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Colombia.

Ecuador vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in recent years. Vinicius Junior is yet to hit his stride with the Selecao and has a point to prove going into this game.

Ecuador have punched above their weight over the past year and will look to make the most of their form on Thursday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-2 Brazil

Ecuador vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

