Ecuador vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2022

Ecuador will wrap up the June international break with a friendly game against Cape Verde on Saturday at the DRV PNK Stadium.

This will be the third and final friendly game of the month for the South American team. They defeated Nigeria 1-0 last Friday and played out a goalless draw against Mexico on Sunday.

Cape Verde took part in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, suffering a 2-0 loss against Burkina Faso last week but bounced back with a 2-0 win on Tuesday. They made a long trip from Africa to the USA for the game, which might impact their performance in this match.

La Tri 🇪🇨 @LaTri ¡No paramos!



Seguimos entrenando para nuestro partido de mañana Cabo Verde



#JuntosACatar ¡No paramos!Seguimos entrenando para nuestro partido de mañanaCabo Verde ☀️ ¡No paramos! 🔥 Seguimos entrenando para nuestro partido de mañana 🆚 Cabo Verde #JuntosACatar🇪🇨 https://t.co/ZZ7hESnmKF

Ecuador vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first recorded meeting between the two sides.

La Tri head into the game in good form, having suffered just one loss in their last nine games across all competitions.

Cape Verde have also enjoyed an impressive run in their recent fixtures, suffering three losses in their last 12 games. They made it to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, where they were defeated by eventual champions Senegal.

Ecuador have two clean sheets in their last four games across all competitions, while Cape Verde have kept three clean sheets in the same period.

Ecuador vs Cape Verde Prediction

Ecuador have named a strong squad for the June friendlies as they took this opportunity to test their preparedness for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Pervis Estupiñán scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Nigeria and will be looking to add to his tally here.

Federação Cabo-verdiana de Futebol @fcfcomunica



Os bilhetes para o jogo amigável entre Equador e Cabo Verde já estão à venda



Bilhetes aqui



11 de Junho

🏟 Drive Pink Stadium - Miami

20h00 (23h00 CV)

️



#CaboVerde #TubarõesAzuis Início do primeiro treino em solo norte-americanoOs bilhetes para o jogo amigável entre Equador e Cabo Verde já estão à vendaBilhetes aqui ticketmaster.com/ecuador-vs-cab… 11 de Junho🏟 Drive Pink Stadium - Miami20h00 (23h00 CV) Início do primeiro treino em solo norte-americano Os bilhetes para o jogo amigável entre Equador e Cabo Verde já estão à vendaBilhetes aqui ticketmaster.com/ecuador-vs-cab…📅 11 de Junho 🏟 Drive Pink Stadium - Miami 🇺🇲🕣 20h00 (23h00 CV)🇪🇨 🆚️ 🇨🇻#CaboVerde #TubarõesAzuis https://t.co/q7nHFhR1kp

This will be the last game of the international break for Cape Verde as well, who have traveled to Florida with a full-strength squad. João Correia and Kevin Pina have not been included in the squad as Correira has not yet completed the formality of obtaining the nationality status for Cape Verde. Pina is injured at the moment and will play no part in this match.

Ecuador have been training in the USA since the start of the month, which gives them an advantage. We are backing them to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-1 Cape Verde

Ecuador vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Ecuador to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far