Ecuador vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Ecuador host Chile at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as both sides look to return to winning ways.

After back-to-back wins over Uruguay and Bolivia, Ecuador played out a pair of 0-0 draws with Colombia and Venezuela.

This has punctured the momentum the Tricolors built following their consecutive wins and head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez will be pushing his side to find their shooting boots sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Chile are struggling in the World Cup qualifiers yet again. In five matches, La Roja have won just once, a 2-0 victory over Peru on matchday three.

Ranked 37th in the world, Chile have lost and drawn twice each. Having failed to qualify for the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup, including as reigning Copa America champions in 2018, Chile must up the ante or risk missing out for an embarrassing third time in a row.

Ecuador vs Chile Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 clashes between the sides before. Chile have won 30 times and lost only 13 occasions to Ecuador

Ecuador beat Chile 2-0 in their last encounter, coming in November 2021 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier

Chile last beat Ecuador in June 2019, a 2-1 victory at the Copa America

Ecuador are unbeaten in their last four international games, winning and drawing twice each

Ecuador and Chile both have five points in the World Cup qualifiers right now, but the former is ahead in sixth place, courtesy of superior goal difference (+1 to -3)

Ecuador and Chile have both failed to score in their last two World Cup qualifiers

Chile have scored only three goals in the World Cup qualifier, the lowest in the CONMEBOL zone for any side besides Paraguay (1) and Peru (0)

Ecuador vs Chile Prediction

Both teams have struggled in the qualifiers so far, especially Chile, who are running the risk of missing out on a World Cup for a third edition in a row. The Tricolors will look to take advantage, but their own issues mean La Roja can hold them to a draw at least.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Chile

Ecuador vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes