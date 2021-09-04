Ecuador vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ecuador entertain Chile at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Sunday.

The two teams endured contrasting results on their return to the qualifying campaign, with the hosts recording an easy 2-0 win over Paraguay and Chile suffering a 1-0 loss to Brazil.

Ecuador have managed to open up a three-point lead over fourth-placed Uruguay while the visiting side find themselves in seventh position in the standings with just one win to their name.

Ecuador vs Chile Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off 46 times across all competitions, with their first meeting coming in 1939. They have met in two competitions, the Copa America and FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while they have also gone head-to-head in eight friendly fixtures.

Chile have been the dominant side in this fixture and lead the hosts 28 to 8 in wins. The spoils have been shared 10 times between the two sides.

They last met in a Copa America 2019 group stage fixture at Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena. The game ended in a 2-1 win for La Roja.

Ecuador form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-D

Chile form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Ecuador vs Chile Team News

Ecuador

Currently, there are no injury or suspension concerns for the home team ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile

Robbie Robinson withdrew from the squad ahead of their game against Brazil. The Inter Miami striker is apparently reconsidering his international allegiance.

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez continues to struggle to fully recover from an injury and he is not available for this set of international fixtures.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Robbie Robinson

Ecuador vs Chile Predicted XI

Ecuador Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hernan Galindez; Félix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Luis Fernando León; Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo; Enner Valencia, Angel Mena, Michael Estrada

Chile Predicted XI (5-3-2): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Gary Medel, Sebastian Vegas, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz; Eduardo Vargas, Jean Meneses

Ecuador vs Chile Prediction

Ecuador have been impressive in qualifying fixtures and have found the back of the net 16 times in seven games. Only Brazil have scored more goals. Chile have lost three games in a row across all competitions and have failed to score in each of these three losses.

Given the form of both sides, a win looks to be on the cards for La Tri.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-1 Chile

