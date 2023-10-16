Ecuador vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Ecuador and Colombia go head-to-head at the Estadio de Liga Deportiva Universitaria in round four of the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (October 17).

The hosts picked up successive wins in the World Cup qualifiers by edging out Bolivia 2-1 at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Friday. Felix Sanchez’s men had kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on September 8 before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Uruguay four days later.

Ecuador have won all but one of their last six games across competitions, with the loss to Argentina being the exception.

Colombia, meanwhile, were involved in a second consecutive share of the spoils in the World Cup qualifiers, drawing 2-2 to Uruguay on Thursday. Before that, Nestor Lorenzo’s men had picked up a 1-0 win over Venezuela in their qualifying opener on September 8, four days before a goalless draw with Chile.

Colombia, who are 15th in the FIFA rankings, sit third in the standings, picking up five points from a possible nine, while Ecuador are seventh with three points. The hosts started the campaign with minus three points for falsifying birth documents of Byron Castillo in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ecuador vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 57 meetings, Colombia boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Ecuador have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 14 times.

Colombia are unbeaten in 14 games, winning 10, since a 1-0 loss against Argentina in February 2022.

Ecuador have gone 12 home games without defeat, winning seven, since September 2021.

Ecuador vs Colombia Prediction

Considering past meetings between the two teams, expect another cagey affair. Colombia have lost just one of their last seven games against Ecuador, so expect a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Colombia

Ecuador vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meeting.)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 clashes.)