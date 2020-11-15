Ecuador vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

Ecuador continue their excellent start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, where they face off against neighbours Colombia in round four of the CONMEBOL qualifers.

It's early days, but Ecuador have sparked hopes of qualification, with the hosts third in the table behind Brazil and Argentina, while Colombia are in seventh place.

Ecuador followed their excellent 4-2 win over Uruguay by defeating Bolivia at the high-altitude Estadio Hernando Siles on Thursday.

A thrilling, see-saw encounter saw Carlos Gruezo step up and score an 88th-minute penalty to earn a 3-2 win for the visitors, with Beder Caicedo and Angel Mena also finding the net.

Colombia followed their 2-2 draw against Chile with a terrible performance against Uruguay at home, barely providing a contest as the visitors ran out 3-0 winners. Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nunez got on the scoresheet.

To rub salt into the wound, Yerry Mina was sent off for the home side in the final moments of the game.

Ecuador vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Of the last seven times these two teams have met, Colombia have won six - overall the pair have met 18 times in qualifiers, with Colombia winning eight of those to Ecuador's four wins. Indeed, the last time La Tri defeated their neighbours was in 2012, a 1-0 win at home in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The two teams last met in a friendly a year ago, with Mateus Uribe scoring the winner as Colombia defeated Ecuador 1-0 in New York.

Ecuador form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Colombia form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Ecuador vs Colombia Team News

Ecuador

⚽️ ¡Entrenamiento en el estadio 🏟 Rodrigo Paz Delgado!



La Selección Mayor cumple su primer turno de actividades en el campo de @LDU_Oficial de cara a su próximo partido 🆚 @FCFSeleccionCol el día martes.



¡Esto recién empieza! #VamosEcuador 🇪🇨💪 pic.twitter.com/i4vWJFZbIh — La Tri (@LaTri) November 15, 2020

Gustavo Alfaro's selection headache has been compounded by three players testing positive for COVID-19. Star striker Enner Valencia, left-back Diego Palacios and defensive midfielder Alan Franco are Covid-positive.

Franco was expected to cover for Gruezo, who's accumulated too many yellow cards and is suspended for this game. Christian Noboa was already out with an injury and did not make the squad.

Injuries: Christian Noboa

Covid-19: Enner Valencia, Diego Palacios, Alan Franco

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Carlos Gruezo

Colombia

Advertisement

Carlos Queiroz is already missing Radamel Falcao and Santiago Arias for this round of international fixtures due to injury, with Yerry Mina complicating things at the back with his suspension. Davinson Sanchez should replace him, but given Jeison Murillo's terrible performance against Uruguay, Jhon Lucumi may be given a chance.

Steven Alzate and Alfredo Morelos may be awarded a start, after Wilmar Barrios and Luis Muriel were hauled off against Uruguay.

Injuries: Radamel Falcao, Santiago Arias

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Yerry Mina

Ecuador vs Colombia Predicted Lineups

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan; Angel Mena, Jose Cifuentes, Moises Caicedo, Renato Ibarra; Junior Sornoza, Michael Estrada.

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucimi, Johan Mojica; Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Steven Alzate; James Rodriguez, Duvan Zapata, Alfredo Morelos

Ecuador vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia have had the edge over Ecuador of late, and despite other teams struggling to deal with the altitude of La Casa Blanca, they have enough firepower to trouble an Ecuador side under the shadow of the coronavirus.

Ecuador's defence has shipped goals of late, and James Rodriguez and Duvan Zapata are primed to pounce.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-2 Colombia