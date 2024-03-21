Ecuador vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Ecuador begin preparations for the upcoming Copa America when they go head-to-head with Guatemala in a friendly at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations since September 2018, when Félix Sánchez’s men picked up a 2-0 friendly victory at the SeatGeek Stadium.

Ecuador maintained their fine run of reworks last time out when they picked up a 1-0 victory over a resilient Chile side at the Estadio de Liga Deportiva Universitaria.

Sánchez’s men have now gone five consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Argentina in September 2023.

With the 2024 Copa America on the horizon, Ecuador will be aiming to pick up where they left off last time out as they look to begin the new year on a positive note.

Elsewhere, Guatemala were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Iceland on January 14.

Luis Fernando Tena’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws.

Guatemala’s last victory came on September 8, when they beat El Salvador 2-0 in the Nations League qualifiers courtesy of goals from Carlos Mejia and Pedro Altan.

Ecuador vs Guatemala Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Ecuador boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Guatemala have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Ecuador are unbeaten in their last seven games against Tena’s men, claiming four wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in December 1984.

Guatemala have failed to win their last four friendly matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in June 2023.

Ecuador have won all but one of their last four home matches across all competition, with a goalless draw with Colombia on October 18 being the exception.

Ecuador vs Guatemala Prediction

Ecuador have named a solid squad for their upcoming fixtures as they look to maintain their fine run of form. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Sanchez's side to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-0 Guatemala

Ecuador vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Ecuador have kept three clean sheets in their last three outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No