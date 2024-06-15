Ecuador vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2024

Ecuador will bring their preparations for the upcoming Copa America to an end with a friendly against Honduras at Rentschler Field on Sunday. Having failed to win the last eight meetings between the two nations, Los Catrachos will head into the game looking to get one over Felix Sanchez’s men and make it three wins on the bounce.

Ecuador returned to winning ways on Wednesday when they edged out Bolivia 3-1 in a friendly at Subaru Park.

Before that, Sanchez’s side were on a two-game losing run, suffering back-to-back friendly defeats against Italy and Argentina respectively.

Ecuador will now look to close out their warm-up friendlies on a high before taking center stage at the Copa America, where they have been drawn in Group B, alongside Mexico, Jamaica and Venezuela.

Trending

Meanwhile, Honduras maintained their perfect start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last time out as they thrashed Bermuda 6-1 at the Bermuda National Stadium.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Cuba in the Group A opener on June 7, a result which saw their four-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

While Honduras will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce, they will need to be at their best against Ecuador, who are unbeaten in their last eight meetings since September 2007.

Ecuador vs Honduras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Ecuador boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Honduras have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Ecuador are unbeaten in their last eight games against Los Catrachos, claiming five wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat in September 2007.

Honduras have failed to win five of their last six friendly matches, losing three and picking up two draws since October 2022.

Ecuador vs Honduras Prediction

With their Copa America opener on the horizon, Ecuador will look to end their warm-up fixtures on a positive note. Sanchez’s men are on a dominant run against Honduras and we are tipping them to come out on top at Rentschler Field once again.

Prediction: Ecuador 3-1 Honduras

Ecuador vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Honduras’ last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two nations)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback