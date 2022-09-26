Ecuador vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Ecuador and Japan will lock horns at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday (September 27) in a friendly as both teams continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Tricolor are back in the quadrennial competition after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, finishing a respectable fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers to book their place in the Qatar showpiece. They've been drawn in Group A alongside Netherlands, Senegal and hosts Qatar.

Gustavo Alfaro's side have played four friendlies since the conclusion of their qualifying campaign, winning and drawing twice apiece. Last week, they were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia.

Japan, meanwhile, qualified for their seventh straight World Cup campaign after cruising through the AFC qualifiers. However, they have been handed a tough group with European giants Spain and Germany, and Costa Rica.

Ecuador vs Japan Head-To-Head

There have been four clashes between the two teams before, with Japan winning twice and drawing once.

Their last meeting came at the 2019 Copa America, where they played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage.

Ecuador Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Japan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Ecuador vs Japan Team News

Ecuador

The Tricolor are sewating over Alan Franco's fitness after the midfielder went off with an injury against Saudi Arabia. Enner Valencia, Ecuador's all-time top-scorer with 35 goals, will look to add to his tally here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alan Franco

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Japan

Following their 2-0 win over USA on Friday, Japan may line up with the same XI once again.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been withdrawn from the squad because of club commitments, and Hiroki Ito could take his place at the heart of defence. Shuichi Gonda is also ruled out, with Daniel Schmidt likely to take his place in goal.

Injured: Shuichi Gonda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Ecuador vs Japan Predicted XIs

Ecuador (4-3-3): Alexander Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

Japan (4-4-2): Daniel Schmidt; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Ito, Yuta Nakayama; Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Kaoru Mitoma; Daizen Maeda, Daichi Kamada

Ecuador vs Japan Prediction

Ecuador are a strong team defensively, but Japan's better quality should see them through albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Ecuador 0-1 Japan

