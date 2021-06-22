Ecuador vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Ecuador will square off against Peru on Wednesday at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Copa America 2021 action.

Ecuador are bottom of Group B with just one point from two matches played. They are yet to register a win and have a goal difference of -1.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Venezuela in their last game, conceding two points late in the game as Ronald Hernandez scored an injury-time equalizer for La Vinotinto.

On the other hand, Peru are third in the same group. La Blanquirroja have three points from two matches as a result of one win and a loss.

They won their most recent fixture in the competition, inflicting a 2-1 loss upon the Colombians. Miguel Borja's penalty and Yerry Mina's own goal were enough for Ricardo Gareca's side to secure three points.

Ecuador vs Peru Head-to-Head

The two South American sides have played 19 games against each other. Ecuador have won eight matches, while Peru have prevailed in five games. Six matches have ended in stalemates.

Ecuador and Peru last met a few weeks back, a game which Peru won 2-1. Christian Cueva and Luis Advincula scored the goals for Peru, while Gonzalo Plata managed to get a late consolation for Ecuador.

Ecuador form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Peru form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Ecuador vs Peru Team News

Ecuador

Striker Enner Valencia has been suspended for the clash against Peru after picking up two yellow cards in Ecuador's first two games in the competition.

Gonzalo Plata is expected to make a return to the side at the expense of Angel Mena.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Enner Valencia

Peru

Peru have no injury concerns ahead of the game and Ricardo Gareca is expected to field an unchanged XI on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador vs Peru Predicted XI

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Ortiz; Angelo Preciado, Roberto Arboleda, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Preciado; Fidel Martinez, Leanardo Campana

Peru Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Marcos Lopez, Alexander Callens, Christian Ramos, Aldo Corzo; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia; Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena, Andre Carillo; Gianluca Lapadula

Ecuador vs Peru Prediction

Peru will be in a buoyant mood following their impressive win over Colombia, and they will be the favorites going into this game. With a place in the quarter-finals potentially on the line, the two teams will battle it out with determination on Wednesday.

However, Peru should prevail by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-2 Peru

