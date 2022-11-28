Ecuador vs Senegal Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 33 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Ecuador will lock horns with Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday in their third group-stage game of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ecuador opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar, with team captain Enner Valencia scoring both goals for the South Americans. They then faced off against the Netherlands in their second game, playing out a 1-1 draw. The South Americans will be gutted to have come away with just one point after being the more dominant side in attack.

Senegal, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by Holland in their first game of the tournament after a disastrous display from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. However, they picked themselves up in their second match, clinching a 3-1 victory over Qatar via goals from Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng.

While Ecuador only need to avoid defeat on Tuesday to advance to the next round, the Lions of Teranga have to pick up all three points to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Ecuador vs Senegal Head-to-Head Stats

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Ecuador and Senegal.

The first-ever meeting between the two nations came in a friendly clash back in May 2002 as the two sides geared up for their first appearance at the World Cup. Senegal won the game 1-0 via an own goal midway through the second half.

Ecuador Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

Senegal Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Ecuador vs Senegal Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

La Tri have been knocked out in the group stages in two of their three appearances at the global showpiece and will hope for better luck this time around. They have been brilliant defensively in recent games and showed that in their clash against the Netherlands last time out, limiting one of the tournament favorites to just two shots throughout the game.

However, Ecuador will be sweating over the fitness of talisman Enner Valencia as their all-time top scorer came off injured with an apparent knee issue in both of their games so far.

Senegal's best run on the global stage came in their debut campaign two decades ago, where they made it to the quarterfinals before losing 1-0 to eventual bronze medallists Turkey.

They will aim to replicate similar heights this year despite the absence of star forward Sadio Mane, but first of all, they will need to face the South Americans on Tuesday.

