Ecuador vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2022

Ecuador will square off against Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A game on Tuesday.

Ecuador defeated hosts Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup and in their second game, they held the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw. Captain Enner Valencia has scored all three goals for them in the competition but was stretchered off against the Netherlands.

Senegal bounced back well from their opening-day defeat against the Netherlands with a 3-1 win over Qatar on Friday. Boulaye Dia opened the scoring in the 41st minute while Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng added goals in the second half.

Qatar have been eliminated from the competition and the other three teams in Group A are all in contention to qualify for the knockout stage. The Netherlands and Ecuador have four points apiece while Senegal have three points to their name.

A draw will be a favorable outcome for Ecuador, as they will qualify irrespective of the result of the game between the Netherlands and Qatar. Senegal must secure a win to qualify for the knockout round.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



3 goals in 2 games Enner Valencia taking names for Ecuador ✍️3 goals in 2 games Enner Valencia taking names for Ecuador ✍️ 3 goals in 2 games 🔥 https://t.co/swBbnaWvHT

Ecuador vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for just the second time, with the previous meeting being a friendly in 2002. Senegal recorded a 1-0 win with Raul Guerron's second-half own-goal being the difference.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Ecuador's last three games in the World Cup, while Senegal have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five games at the World Cup.

Ecuador have never faced an African team at the FIFA World Cup, while Senegal are winless in their two games against South American opponents.

Ecuador have picked up a couple of wins in their last four FIFA World Cup games while Senegal have just one win to their name in that period.

Ecuador vs Senegal Prediction

La Tri have looked solid in their first two games of the competition and will be looking to remain undefeated in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history. Valencia has scored all three goals for them in the competition and this reliance on the veteran might prove costly in the game against Senegal.

He faces a race against time to be fit for the game but should be able to at least make an appearance in this match. Ecuador have a strong defensive lineup and are not expected to concede a lot of goals.

FSF @Fsfofficielle Les lions ont retrouvé le chemin des entraînements cet après-midi. Fodé Ballo-Touré a participé à l’intégralité de la séance. Toujours pas de feu vert pour Cheikhou Kouyaté. #FIFAWorldCup Les lions ont retrouvé le chemin des entraînements cet après-midi. Fodé Ballo-Touré a participé à l’intégralité de la séance. Toujours pas de feu vert pour Cheikhou Kouyaté. #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/uCDpHJSQcm

The Lions of Teranga failed to keep a clean sheet against Qatar in their previous outing and are unlikely to stop Ecuador from scoring in this match. Both teams look evenly matched on paper and, given their form, we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Senegal

Ecuador vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Ecuador to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Enner Valencia to score or assist anytime - Yes

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group A in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ecuador Netherlands Qatar Senegal 103 votes