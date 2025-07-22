Ecuador Women vs Argentina Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Ecuador Women will face Argentina Women at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Thursday in another group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. La Tricolor have had mixed results on the continental stage this summer and must not only win this week but also hope Chile Women lose elsewhere if they are to advance to the semifinals.
They were beaten 2-1 by Chile in their last match, taking the lead midway through the first-half via a Nayely Bolanos spot kick before their opponents came from behind to secure maximum points. The host nation now sit third in Group A with four points from three games.
Argentina Women, meanwhile, have performed brightly in the Copa America Femenina so far. Following wins over Uruguay Women and Chile in their first two games, La Albiceleste locked horns with Peru Women on Monday and won 1-0 with Yamila Rodriguez coming off the bench to head home a late winner.
Argentina now sit atop Group A with nine points from an obtainable nine. They have secured a spot in the semifinals and will be looking to close out their group-stage run on a high.
Ecuador Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been three meetings between the two nations. Argentina are undefeated in all three contests picking up a win and two draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in November 2021 which ended 2-2.
- Argentina have conceded just one goal in the Copa America Femenina so far. Only defending champions Brazil (0) have a better defensive record.
- La Albiceleste are one-time winners of the Copa America Femenina, winning the continental showpiece in 2006. Ecuador meanwhile have never won the competition with their best ever run coming back in 2014 when they finished third.
Ecuador Women vs Argentina Women Prediction
La Tricolor's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are 35 places behind their midweek opponents in the FIFA Women's World Rankings and have an uphill task on Thursday.
Argentina have won their last three games on the trot after winning just one of their previous five. They are the stronger side ahead of Thursday's game and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Ecuador Women 1-2 Argentina Women
Ecuador Women vs Argentina Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Argentina
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES