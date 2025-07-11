Ecuador Women vs Uruguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Ecuador Women will square off against Uruguay Women at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in the first round of the Copa America Femenina 2025 on Friday. Both teams were eliminated from the first stage in the previous edition and will look to book a spot in the knockout stage this time around.

La Tricolor met Guatemala in two friendlies in preparation for the Copa America and won both games, including a 1-0 win earlier this month. They kept clean sheets in both games after having failed to score in two friendlies against Paraguay in May and June.

Las Celestes met Mexico in a friendly last month and suffered a 1-0 loss, ending their unbeaten streak after three games. They have been eliminated from the group phase in the last four editions of the Copa America.

Ecuador Women vs Uruguay Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met four times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording two wins apiece.

They have met once in the Copa America, with that meeting taking place in the group phase in 2006. Las Celestes eked out a narrow 1-0 win in that match.

They last met in two friendlies in February last year in Montevideo, with both teams recording one win.

La Tricolor have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in the Copa America, recording just one win.

Las Celestes have also won just one of their last eight games in the competition, though they have suffered six defeats, one fewer than Ecuador.

Uruguay have suffered just one loss in 2025 thus far. They have scored two goals apiece in two games in that period.

Ecuador Women vs Uruguay Women Prediction

La Tricolor head into the match on a two-game winning streak, scoring five goals without conceding. They have a slight advantage in terms of their head-to-head record against Uruguay, outscoring them 8-7 in four games in this fixture.

Charrúas are winless in their last two games and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they had registered a 6-0 win over Peru in their final group-stage match in the 2022 edition.

Ecuador will have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ecuador Women 2-1 Uruguay Women

Ecuador Women vs Uruguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador Women to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

