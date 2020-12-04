Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has suggested that the club will not be very active in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have had a mixed start to their 2020-21 season. The Red Devils had a poor start to their Premier League campaign, losing three of their opening four home games. They have now bounced back, winning three games on the trot, and are just five points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand.

Manchester United's Champions League campaign has been a source of positivity for the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men secured impressive wins against RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain in the competition.

However, their recent losses away to Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG have cast doubt on their chances of qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. The Manchester giants need to secure a draw away to RB Leipzig next week to seal their place in the Round of 16.

Manchester United's inconsistent form has further highlighted their need for reinforcements. The club had a poor summer transfer window, where they were unable to sign any of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top targets.

Ed Woodward issues statement on Manchester United transfer plans and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer #mufc https://t.co/pBV7jyse9S — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 3, 2020

Manchester United unlikely to make any signings in January, according to Ed Woodward

Manchester United

The transfer window will open in a matter of weeks but Solskjaer has so far refused to comment on whether the club will be signing new players. He did, however, say that he didn't expect many ins and outs.

The Norwegian tactician said:

"I don't think it's right to comment on the transfer already. Let's see where we're at in January. Hopefully we keep on improving and I've got selection issues, I'm happy with what's going on behind closed doors."

Manchester United prefer to do their business in the summer but have made marquee signings in January in the past. The Red Devils have signed the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata in the winter transfer window but Ed Woodward has suggested that the club will be focusing on the summer transfer window instead. The 49-year-old said:

"We recognise there's more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies. But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players."

"I said back in April that we remained committed to strengthening the squad, while being disciplined in our spending during the pandemic. I believe we've delivered on that, with the additions we made during the summer taking our net total spending to over €200 million since summer 2019, more than any other major European club over that period."

He added:

"We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows."

Ed Woodward says Manchester United will back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a long-term plan centred around summer transfer windows. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 4, 2020

Manchester United's defense has come in for heavy criticism in recent months, and their fans will be hoping that they sign a top-quality center-half in January.