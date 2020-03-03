Eddie Howe proves to be the Premier League’s best investor
Eddie Howe has the best managerial record in the Premier League, when it comes to improving a squad’s value. Since taking over Bournemouth, the price of Howe’s squad has increased 3,261%, more than any other manager from the last decade.
According to The European Football Index, a new study from BetVictor, Howe’s squad was worth just over £9million when he took charge for the second time in 2012, with only one player worth more than £1million. Today’s market value hits £308.5million with the likes of Nathan Ake, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson all worth around the £30million mark.
Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder has had the second biggest impact on squad value in the Premier League, taking his squad from a value of £7.7million to £129.5million (+1,591%). Sean Dyche has also impacted squad value significantly during his eight-year tenure at Burnley, increasing the squad value by 703%.
Chris Hughton’s reign at Brighton (+313%) and Nuno Espirito Santos’ Wolves (+286%) complete the top five in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seeing the sixth-largest percentage increase (+243%) taking his side’s worth from £312million to beyond the £1billion mark.
Across Europe’s top leagues only Howe and Wilder feature in the top 10 managers, with Asier Garitano’s spell at Leganes seeing the biggest increase in squad value, a rise of 8,351% from £602,000 to £51million.
Of the league’s biggest names Klopp has enjoyed success at both Liverpool and Dortmund (+181% squad value increase). Rival Pep Guardiola has seen the value of his squad at Manchester City increase by 95% and Mauricio Pochettino boosted Spurs’ squad value by 181% during his time in charge.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United has increased in value 2% during his time at the club, although Jose Mourinho had a better record, boosting squad value by 18%.
You can view the full study here.
The 10 Premier League managers who have increased squad value the most over the last decade are as follows:
Published 03 Mar 2020, 18:57 IST