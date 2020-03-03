Eddie Howe proves to be the Premier League’s best investor

Eddie Howe is one of Europe’s top managers when it comes to boosting squad value

Eddie Howe has the best managerial record in the Premier League, when it comes to improving a squad’s value. Since taking over Bournemouth, the price of Howe’s squad has increased 3,261%, more than any other manager from the last decade.

According to The European Football Index, a new study from BetVictor, Howe’s squad was worth just over £9million when he took charge for the second time in 2012, with only one player worth more than £1million. Today’s market value hits £308.5million with the likes of Nathan Ake, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson all worth around the £30million mark.

Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder has had the second biggest impact on squad value in the Premier League, taking his squad from a value of £7.7million to £129.5million (+1,591%). Sean Dyche has also impacted squad value significantly during his eight-year tenure at Burnley, increasing the squad value by 703%.

Chris Hughton’s reign at Brighton (+313%) and Nuno Espirito Santos’ Wolves (+286%) complete the top five in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seeing the sixth-largest percentage increase (+243%) taking his side’s worth from £312million to beyond the £1billion mark.

Across Europe’s top leagues only Howe and Wilder feature in the top 10 managers, with Asier Garitano’s spell at Leganes seeing the biggest increase in squad value, a rise of 8,351% from £602,000 to £51million.

Of the league’s biggest names Klopp has enjoyed success at both Liverpool and Dortmund (+181% squad value increase). Rival Pep Guardiola has seen the value of his squad at Manchester City increase by 95% and Mauricio Pochettino boosted Spurs’ squad value by 181% during his time in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United has increased in value 2% during his time at the club, although Jose Mourinho had a better record, boosting squad value by 18%.

You can view the full study here.

The 10 Premier League managers who have increased squad value the most over the last decade are as follows:

