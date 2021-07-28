Real Madrid attacker records poor fitness levels on return to club - Reports

Real Madrid fans are well aware of Eden Hazard's injury issues. Supporters will be hoping to see the Belgian put his struggles behind him next season and finally step up at the Santiago Bernabeu. Unfortunately, they have now been given a worrying update about the attacker.

According to reports, Eden Hazard passed pre-season tests after returning to the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday but performed woefully. This raises a lot of concern about his readiness for the upcoming campaign.

The report mentions that the winger had better fitness levels with Belgium at the European Championship this summer despite entering the tournament without being fully fit.

Eden Hazard has not completed the full 90 minutes in ANY of his matches this season. Since coming to Real Madrid last season he has only completed the 90 minutes 5 times. pic.twitter.com/E5eGi2HidE — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) May 6, 2021

One positive, however, is that Real Madrid already have a plan in place to help Hazard get back into top shape. Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti and fitness expert Antonio Pintus have already drawn a plan to get him back to his best, both fitness and performance-wise.

The winger has been criticized for how he looks after his body. Given the reported fitness plan, it remains to be seen how determined Hazard is to bury his struggles.

The Belgian is yet to step up in the Spanish capital.

Hazard has a point to prove to Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid paid a whopping €100 million to convince Chelsea to part ways with Eden Hazard in the summer of 2019. However, ever since he made the big-money switch to the Spanish capital, the Belgian has been a mere shadow of himself.

From one injury to the other, the attacker's time in the Spanish capital has proved to be quite underwhelming. Hazard has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch.

Eden Hazard has missed 59 games through injury since moving to Real Madrid 🤕



Now he's injured again 😢 pic.twitter.com/6Oy8OPA00D — Goal (@goal) June 28, 2021

With a disappointing return of just five goals and eight assists from 43 games across two years, it is easy to see why the fans are becoming impatient over his performances.

There was a huge expectation that accompanied Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid. The attacker will need to bounce back and find his mojo next season as supporters are already running out of patience.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar